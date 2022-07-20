Indian Commerce Ministry announces Work from Home rules

South Asia

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The commerce ministry of India has allowed Work From Home (WFH) for a maximum period of one year in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) which can be extended to 50% of total employees.

The ministry has notified a new rule 43A on Tuesday (July 19) for WFH in SEZs, 2006, reports NDTV.

The notification was issued following a demand from the industry to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all SEZs, it said.

A certain category of employees of a unit in a SEZ are eligible to work from home under the new rule. The category includes employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, temporarily incapacitated, travelling employees, offsite workers, and contractual employees it added.

"Work From Home is now permitted for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may further be extended for one year at a time by the Development Commissioner (DC) upon request from units," the ministry said.

The announcement has provided a transition period of 90 days for SEZ units whose employees are already working from home to request approval.

The ministry stated, "SEZ Units will supply equipment and secure connectivity for WFH employees to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the authorisation granted to an employee".

In addition, it said that the DC of SEZs has the discretion to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50%) for any genuine reason to be recorded in writing.

