Indian coastguard airlifts sailors off a sinking ship as waves threaten to sweep them away

South Asia

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 03:56 pm

The Indian Coast Guard later tweeted that the ship was reported to have run aground off the coast Raigarh district of Maharashtra in western India. Picture: Collected
The Indian Coast Guard later tweeted that the ship was reported to have run aground off the coast Raigarh district of Maharashtra in western India. Picture: Collected

Sixteen crew members were filmed being rescued from a sinking ship in India in rough waters by helicopter in dramatic footage.

The first mate of the MV Mangalam raised the alarm on Thursday when the weather suddenly worsened and it started taking on water in the Arabian Sea, reports the Daily Mail.

Two rescue helicopters and a ship from the Indian Coast Guard were dispatched to the barge, which was sinking near the Raigarh district of Maharashtra in western India.

The Indian Coast Guard later tweeted that the ship was reported to have run aground off the coast Raigarh district of Maharashtra in western India

All crew members were safely winched to safety as the bow of the vessel disappeared beneath the waves. 

The coast guard later suggested that the Mangalam had run aground, and this had caused it to partially sink.

They tweeted: 'In a daredevil sea-air coordinated operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions, Chetak helicopters ex-Daman & Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan rescued 16 crew from Barge MV Mangalam reported aground off #Revdanda #Mumbai today.

