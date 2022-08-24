Indian Coast Guard hands over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen rescued from see

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on 23 August handed over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG). Photo: Collected

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday handed over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who they rescued from the Bay of Bengal on August 19 and 20 after their boats capsized in rough weather.

The handover took place on Tuesday from Indian Coast Guard vessel Varad to Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Tajuddin (PL-72) at Indo- Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

Out of 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who were pulled out of the water, 27 were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in deep waters and the remaining five were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas.

The fishermen were provided food, water and medical aid, and were generally taken care of by the Indian Coast Guard.

Both Coast Guards work closely together as partners for search and rescue regularly, to the benefit of the maritime communities of both countries, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

"This operation reflects the commitment of Indian Coast Guard towards safeguarding precious lives at sea against all odds," a Coastguard official told NDTV.

"Such successful search and rescue operations will not only strengthen the regional SAR structure but also enhance the international cooperation with neighbouring countries," he added.