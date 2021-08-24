20-year record: Indian cabinet minister Narayan Rane arrested for 'Slap Thackeray'

South Asia

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 08:51 pm

Rane, a BJP leader who joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July, is the first central minister to be arrested in 20 years

Picture: Collected
India's minister of micro, small and medium enterprise, Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he called his "ignorance of the year India won Independence".

Rane, a BJP leader who joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in July, is the first central minister to be arrested in 20 years, reports the NDTV.

His arrest has become the new flashpoint between allies-turned-rivals Sena and BJP.

The minister was arrested while he was having his meal, shortly after the Bombay High Court rejected his request for an urgent hearing on his petition for protection against action.

Rane's lawyer told the court: "The police have arrived to arrest him, they are waiting at his doorstep."

The High Court responded: "Please follow the procedure. Don't make us do the job of the registry."

The Chief Minister's Shiv Sena had filed cases against Rane over his remarks on Monday at a "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" organised nationwide by the BJP. He claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address and had to check with his aide mid-speech.

"It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap," Rane said in the public meeting.

The comments sparked Shiv Sena protests and FIRs were filed in three cities listing non-bailable offences.

Rane had lashed out at the media for reporting his ''imminent arrest'', saying he was no ordinary man.

"I haven't committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man?" he had said.

