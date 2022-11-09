Indian businessman Nirav Modi a step closer to extradition, loses appeal in UK court

South Asia

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

Indian businessman Nirav Modi a step closer to extradition, loses appeal in UK court

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 06:23 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Indian diamond businessman Nirav Modi who fled the country after allegedly cheating a government bank of over ₹ 11,000 crore, is a step closer to being extradited to India from the UK.

Nirav Modi, 51, had appealed against being sent back to India to face trial in the massive fraud case linked to Punjab National Bank (PNB), reports NDTV.

The London High Court on Wednesday (9 November) delivered the verdict that allowed the fugitive businessman's extradition to India.

"...We are far from satisfied that Nirav Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," the court said, according to news agency PTI.

The process to bring Modi from London to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail still has some way to go. His uncle, Mehul Choksi, who has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, is also accused of scamming PNB and wanted by Indian agencies.

Modi can approach Britain's Supreme Court against the High Court's order within 14 days. But there's a catch - he can appeal in the Supreme Court only if the high court agrees that his case involves a point of law of general public importance.

If this option is spent, Modi is free to approach the European Court of Human Rights.

His legal team hasn't said what they plan to do next after today's setback.

In the meantime, the fugitive businessman will remain at the London jail where he was first kept after he was arrested in March 2019.

Modi is wanted by both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. The fugitive and the firms he controlled allegedly leveraged the loopholes in the banking system by seeking letters of undertaking, or LoU, and raising credit from foreign banks to pay its merchants.

An LoU is a bank guarantee issued for overseas import payments. For years, Modi and his three firms had been allegedly taking LoUs from PNB. These bank guarantees allegedly helped Modi raise short-term loans from foreign branches of Indian banks to pay to suppliers of raw material. The money was then transferred through a maze of sorts.

Top News / World+Biz

Nirav Modi / India / Bank Fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?