Indian border forces help 20 living on Bangladesh 'zero line' to cast their vote in Tripura polls

South Asia

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 08:49 am

Related News

Indian border forces help 20 living on Bangladesh 'zero line' to cast their vote in Tripura polls

TBS Report
17 February, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 08:49 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel helped as many as 20 voters living along the "zero line" on the Bangladesh border outside the barbed wire fencing in Agartala cross the fence and cast ballots in Tripura assembly polls on Thursday (17 February).

As the border areas along Tripura have "no-man's land" at many points, several hundred families live outside the fence but in Indian territory along the frontier. These pockets have some gates, operated by BSF guards. These Indian villagers seek the guards' permission whenever they go deep inside Indian territory or to another spot, reports the Times of India.

Additional BSF personnel were deployed at the gates during the polls when they were opened at 6am for voters beyond the fence, following instructions from the Election Commission of India. This included the gate in Agartala's Jaipur area through which the 20 people voted in Ramnagar constituency of the city.

"About 300 fenced-out voters are registered under various constituencies of South Tripura, Sepahijala, West Tripura, Unakoti and North Tripura districts. We listed their locations and entry points and shared them with the BSF to ensure that no one was deprived of their voting rights," said Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte.

A BSF official said the voters outside the fence were let in after registering their names.

 

World+Biz

India / Agartala / Bangladesh / BSF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

1h | Wheels
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2h | Panorama
Is there a feasible path to development for the world of the poor? Photo: Bloomberg

Economic development is a fairy tale for poor nations

55m | Panorama
Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

23h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

16h | TBS Insight
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

17h | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

18h | TBS World
Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March