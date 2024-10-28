Indian BJP MP calls 11% of Muslims in Jharkhand ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ ahead of elections

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:18 pm

Indian BJP MP calls 11% of Muslims in Jharkhand 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' ahead of elections

Nishikant Dubey claimed that the rising Muslim population in the state was an attempt to make Santhal Pargana into Bangladesh

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:18 pm
Nishikant Dubey has argued rising Muslim populations have led to neglect of tribals in Jharkhand. Photo: HT_PRINT
Nishikant Dubey has argued rising Muslim populations have led to neglect of tribals in Jharkhand. Photo: HT_PRINT

Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Godda, Jharkhand, claimed on Sunday that 11 per cent of the Muslim population in the state consisted of "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

In a video interview with news agency ANI, the Godda MP blamed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress for turning a blind eye to the increasing Muslim population across the country.

He alleged that the Muslim population in Jharkhand and the Santhal Pargana is the result of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh getting citizenship in the country.

"In 1951, the population of Muslims was 9 per cent, today it is 24 per cent. Throughout the country, Muslims have increased by 4 per cent and in our Santhal Pargana, it has increased by 15 per cent, these 11 per cent are Bangladeshi infiltrators and the government of Jharkhand is accepting this," he said.

Dubey expressed that this was a national issue and went beyond elections, which is why the BJP would be raising their voice about it. He claimed that due to vote bank politics, the JMM and Congress were neglecting this issue and thus ignoring the tribal population of the state.

In a post on X, he shared a document issued to police officials purportedly warning them of the presence of Bangladeshi immigrants in the Santhal Pargana.

He added to the post, "This is the proof of the decrease in the tribal population in Jharkhand and the looting of the honour and land of our sisters and daughters by making Bangladeshi infiltrators Indian citizens. This letter is from the Jharkhand government. For vote bank, Congress and JMM are conspiring to merge our Santhal Pargana with Bangladesh."

India / Nishikant Dubey / Islamophobia

