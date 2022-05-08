‘Indian Bank’ hikes lending rate to 4.4%

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 12:11 pm

The state-owned has revised the repo linked lending rate from 4% to 4.40% with effect from Monday

Indian Bank logo. Photo: Collected
India's state-owned Indian Bank on Saturday said it has revised the repo linked lending rate from 4% to 4.4% with effect from Monday (9 May).

The move comes after a number of banks raised their external benchmark based lending rates following an increase of 0.4% in the repo rate – at which the Reserve Bank lends short-term money to banks.

"The Asset Liability Management Committee (Alco) of the bank has reviewed the lending rate for all loans/advances linked with policy repo rate and revised the lending rate linked with policy repo rate based on repo from 4% to 4.4%," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The revised lending rate of the bank shall be effective from 9 May for new customers and from 1 June for all the existing customers of the bank, it said.

A number of banks including ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd have announced to raise the repo linked lending rate, reports NDTV.

Banks and financial institutions are on an interest rate hike spree following increase in repo rate and cash reserve ratio (percentage of total deposit of the banks kept with RBI) by 40 basis points and 50 basis points respectively announced by the RBI earlier this week.

After an out-of-turn Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked the benchmark repo rate by 0.4% to 4.4% with immediate effect, aimed at taming soaring inflation.

