Indian army chopper crashes near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, pilots injured

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 01:26 pm

Photo: Collected
An Indian Army helicopter crashed on Thursday in a forested area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. While the casualties are not known immediately, initial reports suggest the pilot and co-pilot were rescued in an injured condition and are being treated.

The crash took place in the hill district's Marwah area, the officials said.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said rescue teams were rushed immediately to the crash site.

"Rescue teams have been rushed. Being remote and hilly area, there is no mobile phone connectivity," Poswal added.

A defence spokesperson said a search operation has been launched and further details are awaited.

The region has been witnessing rains, snowfall and cloudy weather for the past two to three days.

