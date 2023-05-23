Indian army deployed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur, houses set on fire in Imphal

Fresh incidents of violence were reported in the hill state of Manipur in India on Monday as miscreants set abandoned houses ablaze in Imphal. As per visuals shared by news agency ANI, houses in the New Lambulane area were set on fire.

A statement by the Indian Army read, "Three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF). Swift action resulted in immediate control of crowd which gathered and consequently, three suspects along with two single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police."

News agency PTI reported that no casualties have been recorded due to the arson.

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

Responding to inputs of likely clash on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur today morning, Army & Assam Rifles columns moved in time & situation was brought under control. 3 suspects were apprehended & 2 weapons have been recovered. The situation is peaceful: Indian Army

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

The Delhi unit of Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) also claimed that an ICI Church in Imphal's Chassad Avenue was 'targeted and burnt down by Meitei mobs'.

This comes weeks after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list triggered ethnic clashes. The Christian Kuki and Naga community has opposed the N Biren Singh-led BJP government's decision to grant ST status to Hindu Meitei people, who also form the majority of the population in the state. The violence claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.