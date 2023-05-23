Indian army deployed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur, houses set on fire in Imphal

South Asia

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:22 am

Related News

Indian army deployed as fresh violence erupts in Manipur, houses set on fire in Imphal

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Fresh incidents of violence were reported in the hill state of Manipur in India on Monday as miscreants set abandoned houses ablaze in Imphal. As per visuals shared by news agency ANI, houses in the New Lambulane area were set on fire.

A statement by the Indian Army read, "Three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF). Swift action resulted in immediate control of crowd which gathered and consequently, three suspects along with two single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police."

News agency PTI reported that no casualties have been recorded due to the arson.

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

Responding to inputs of likely clash on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur today morning, Army & Assam Rifles columns moved in time & situation was brought under control. 3 suspects were apprehended & 2 weapons have been recovered. The situation is peaceful: Indian Army

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

The Delhi unit of Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) also claimed that an ICI Church in Imphal's Chassad Avenue was 'targeted and burnt down by Meitei mobs'.

This comes weeks after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community's demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list triggered ethnic clashes. The Christian Kuki and Naga community has opposed the N Biren Singh-led BJP government's decision to grant ST status to Hindu Meitei people, who also form the majority of the population in the state. The violence claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

 
 

Top News / World+Biz

India / Manipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rashid

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

21m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

1h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

19h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

20h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

21h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities