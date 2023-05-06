Indian army deployed following ethnic violence in Manipur

Snowballing ethnic violence roiling Manipur for two straight days was finally brought under some control on Friday as the state's security adviser Kuldiep Singh said that 18 to 21 deaths were reported and around 500 houses burnt, the first official confirmation of casualties in the northeastern state.

To be sure, the scale of damage caused by the violence is yet to be fully ascertained.

Former Central Reserve Police Force chief Singh flew to Manipur and took charge even as army and state government authorities said they evacuated 13,000 civilians from the worst-hit regions, and security personnel swarmed the state in a bid to quell clashes.

"Around 18-21 deaths are reported but we are probing if all cases are related to violence. Fewer incidents reported today. The incidents today are from the outskirts and bordering areas of Churachandpur and Bishnupur. We have tackled the incident effectively," said Singh.

He added that 500 houses, including makeshift huts, were burnt and 12 people were arrested on Friday. "The situation is better but still tense in some location. After combing exercise and as part of coercive action, we will start arresting the people involved in the violence from tomorrow," Singh said.

Thousands of people fled into the jungles and across state borders into neighbouring provinces to escape mobs that torched houses, shops, and religious places, and thrashed people, including a sitting lawmaker. Many victims were left scarred by the violence and said they fled their homes because they feared for their lives once the army left.

"The mob was pelting stones, tried to burn our homes, and threatened us. They kept chanting this is our final war," said L Muangpu, a resident of Jiribam district who crossed into Assam's Cachar.

The army said the worst-hit hill districts of Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching were now under firm control of the authorities with no major clashes reported since Thursday night. But arson and blockades continued to roil Imphal and surrounding districts.

"Approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad hoc boarding facilities …more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order," an army statement said. A column comprises between 80 and 100 soldiers.

Singh also confirmed the rescues and said they were staying at paramilitary camps. "Our paramilitary forces are present in 23 police station areas. They are being assisted by Manipur Police. Senior officers are monitoring the situation. In five sensitive areas of West and East Imphal, the paramilitary forces are conducting area domination round-the-clock. The helplines are being monitored by CAPF personnel," he added.

As some measure of order returned, an uneasy calm hung over the northeastern state as thousands of personnel from the army, rapid action force, state police and Assam Rifles marched through the deserted streets of major towns. In his first comments since violence broke out on Wednesday, director general of police P Doungel said the state was limping back to normalcy but asked the public to remain inside their houses.