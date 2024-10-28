Indian airline IndiGo falls 8% after warning on passenger revenue drop

South Asia

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

Indian airline IndiGo falls 8% after warning on passenger revenue drop

The airline reported its first quarterly loss in almost two years as higher fuel and aircraft grounding-related expenses weighed

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:59 pm
Indigo Airlines&#039; ground staff stand next to an aircraft after it arrived at the Srinagar airport November 21, 2014. Picture taken through a window on November 21, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File Photo
Indigo Airlines' ground staff stand next to an aircraft after it arrived at the Srinagar airport November 21, 2014. Picture taken through a window on November 21, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File Photo

Indian airline IndiGo's shares fell 8% on Monday, set for their worst session since March 2022, after the carrier said it expects per-passenger revenue to drop following its first quarterly loss in two years.

IndiGo's shares fell as much as 13.4% to 3,780 rupees earlier in the day.

The airline reported its first quarterly loss in almost two years as higher fuel and aircraft grounding-related expenses weighed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Basis the trends of October, we are estimating early- to mid-single-digit moderation in passenger unit revenues for the third quarter as compared to the same period last year," IndiGo's chief financial officer Gaurav Negi said on an earnings call Friday.

Investec said it expects a trend of declining earnings at the airline to "persist" as fares inch lower, while costs remain high. The sentiment was shared by analysts at Elara Capital too.

Both brokerages rate the stock "sell".

IndiGo's shares are down 25% from the record high they hit in mid-September, with analysts pointing to falling fares and slowing growth.

Up to the September peak, IndiGo's shares had more than doubled, tracking seven straight quarters of reporting a profit and as the low-cost carrier benefited from pent-up demand for air travel and a lack of competition.

The stock is down for a sixth consecutive session, falling about 19%, trimming IndiGo's year-to-date gains to 35%.

 

World+Biz / Global Economy

IndiGo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: TBS

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

53m | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

8m | Videos
A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

38m | Videos
Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

53m | Videos
Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

2h | Videos