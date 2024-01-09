Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

South Asia

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Reuters
09 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:12 pm
Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old chief executive officer of artificial intelligence company Mindful AI Lab, with her son. Photo: Hindustan Times
Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old chief executive officer of artificial intelligence company Mindful AI Lab, with her son. Photo: Hindustan Times

The CEO of an Indian AI startup has been arrested on suspicion that she murdered her four-year-old son after his body was found in her luggage, police said on Tuesday.

Suchana Seth, who heads The Mindful AI Lab in India's tech hub of Bengaluru, was detained in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka state when she was returning from the neighbouring state of Goa by taxi and arrested after the body was found in her luggage, they said.

Seth could not be reached for comment as she was in custody and police said they did not know if she has a lawyer as yet. Staff at her company could not be reached for comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Seth had checked into a hotel with her son in Goa on Saturday but the boy was not with her when she checked out on Monday night, Goa police inspector Paresh Naik said.

Hotel cleaning staff found blood stains in the room after she checked out and informed the police, Naik added.

Police then got in touch with the taxi driver by phone and asked him to take Seth to the nearest police station, he said.

"When her luggage was opened, the child's dead body was found," North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

Goa police brought Seth back to the state, Valsan said, adding that her husband was in Indonesia and had been asked to come to India.

Reuters was unable to contact Seth's husband or anyone in her family for comment.

A local court remanded her to six days in police custody, news agency ANI reported.

Top News / World+Biz

India / arrested / AI / Startup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

9h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

13h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

13h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

2h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

32m | Videos
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

2h | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

3h | Videos