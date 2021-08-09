Indian agency searches Bengaluru linked to Bangladeshi trafficking case

South Asia

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 09:44 am

Related News

Indian agency searches Bengaluru linked to Bangladeshi trafficking case

A spokesperson of the agency clarified that the case was re-registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 09:44 am
Representational image
Representational image

The National Investigation Agency in India searched two places in Bengaluru for a case related to trafficking women from Bangladesh.

Confirmed on Sunday by the detectives that the raids were conducted at the premises of a person suspected to be involved in making fake identity-proof documents for those involved in the trafficking racket and for the victims, reports The Indian Express.

A spokesperson of the agency clarified that the case was re-registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

"During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices, including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized," the spokesperson added. Further investigation in the case, originally registered in June at Ramamurthy Nagar police station in the city, is underway.

The case filed then had named 13 accused in connection to a raid conducted by the local police at a rented house in its jurisdiction. As many as seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers, the spokesperson added. "The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused with offers of providing them with jobs. However, they were forced into prostitution instead," NIA sleuths said.

Top News / World+Biz

Bengaluru / India / Bangladesh / human trafficking cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

16h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets