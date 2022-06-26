​India will become $30 trillion economy 'very soon': Commerce minister

South Asia

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

​India will become $30 trillion economy 'very soon': Commerce minister

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:57 pm
Garment workers cut fabric to make shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Garment workers cut fabric to make shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Picture taken February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

India wants to capture the world market in all sectors and the country would "very soon" become a $30 trillion economy from the level of $3 trillion at present, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The Minister for textiles and commerce and industry said the domestic textile industry has enormous potential to create jobs in the years to come, reports The Hindu.

He stated that the country would soon reach a 30 trillion economy from a 3 trillion economy, and that the government has been vigorously addressing all structural issues such as tariff barriers, taxation issues, global competitiveness, and so on.

According to an official statement, the Ministry is actively negotiating with multiple nations to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) that will allow India's textile industry duty-free access to the global market.

The minister stressed that the Centre is pushing the cotton and man-made textile sectors so that they receive a larger portion of the global market, hence creating employment prospects and investment.

"In all sectors, we want to become a global industry. We want to capture the world market," Piyush Goyal added.

Piyush Goyal said that Tamil Nadu would become the largest manufacturing base for textiles, pumps, wet grinders, essential components, etc. in the world, hence contributing to the nation's economic progress.

The minister highlighted the government's many policy initiatives and the industry's efforts to achieve $440 billion in exports.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

India economy / textile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

8h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

22h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

1h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

3h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj