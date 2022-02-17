India will bear 80% cost of dredging work in Meghna river on Bangladesh side: Tripura CM

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb during an interaction with media at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on March 20, 2019/ HT Photo

The Indian has agreed to fund 80% of the total cost for dredging work in river Meghna on Bangladesh side, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Of the 90-km stretch from Sonamura in Tripura's Sepahijala district to Daudkandi in Bangladesh, around 40-km river bed is needed to be dredged in order to increase the water level. Once complete, it will operationalise the Indo-Bangla waterway connecting river Gomati, reports the Economic Times.

"The Central government is ready to bear 80% of total cost for dredging work on the Bangladesh side while the remaining part will have to be incurred by the host country", Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters after meeting with India's Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonawal on Tuesday (15 February).

India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will undertake a hydrographic survey in two more rivers - Howrah and Deo, CM Deb said.