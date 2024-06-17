India, US commit to addressing barriers to bilateral trade, cooperation

17 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 08:44 pm

India, US commit to addressing barriers to bilateral trade, cooperation

17 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 08:44 pm
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, May 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, May 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The national security advisors (NSA) of India and the US on Monday committed to concrete action to address barriers to bilateral strategic trade, technology and industrial cooperation, they said in a joint 'fact sheet' shared by the Indian government. 

The commitment was made at a meeting between Indian NSA Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake Sullivan during the latter's two-day trip to New Delhi. 

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier in the day.

