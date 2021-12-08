India unseats Brazil to become top food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years

South Asia

Hindustan Timers
08 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 11:03 am

Related News

India unseats Brazil to become top food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years

The Arab world is among Brazil's most important trade partners, but its distance from those markets took its toll as the pandemic rattled global logistics

Hindustan Timers
08 December, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 11:03 am
A boy&#039;s face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters
A boy's face is seen through the Indian national flag during Independence day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2018/ Reuters

India surpassed Brazil in food exports to the League of Arab States for the first time in 15 years as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted trade flows in 2020, according to data provided by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce to Reuters on Tuesday.

The Arab world is among Brazil's most important trade partners, but its distance from those markets took its toll as the pandemic rattled global logistics.

Brazil accounted for 8.15% of the total agribusiness products imported by the 22 League members last year, whereas India captured 8.25% of that trade, ending Brazil's 15-year advantage, the data showed.

Despite remaining competitive "from the farm gate in", Brazil lost ground to India and other exporters such as Turkey, the United States, France, and Argentina amid a disruption of traditional shipping routes.

Brazilian shipments to Saudi Arabia that once took 30 days could now take up to 60 days, according to the Chamber, whereas India's geographic advantages allow it to ship fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains, and meat in as little as a week.

Brazil's agricultural exports to the Arab League rose just 1.4% by value to $8.17 billion last year. Between January and October this year, sales totalled $6.78 billion, up 5.5%, as logistics problems subsided, Chamber data showed.

China's push to boost its own food inventories during the pandemic also diverted some of Brazil's trade with the Arabs, leading countries such as Saudi Arabia to step up the promotion of domestic food production while seeking alternative suppliers.

"It's a turning point. The Saudis are still big buyers, but they are also net re-exporters of food," the Chamber said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

India / Brazil / Arab / Middle Eastern countries / Middle East / food supply / Global Food Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

2h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

19h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

19h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

19h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh