India is trying to improve connectivity, trade with Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his country is trying to improve trade and connectivity with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

"Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within North East and to the wider world, and expand its access to global markets and workplace. Discussed specific challenges pertaining to Myanmar and Bangladesh, including accelerating ongoing projects," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday (26 November).

He also highlighted the worsening political crisis in Myanmar.

The Indian foreign minister tweeted about connectivity came as he began a two-day visit to the country's Northeast region on Saturday from Imphal, reports the Mint.

Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon.



Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention.



Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention.

Underlining the importance of linking Northeastern India to the rest of the nation, he said that Delhi is working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

India taking the G20 presidency will showcase the true spirit of the Northeast to the world, with its tourism benefits, Jaishankar said.

The south Asian country will take charge as G20 president on 1 December, and will host around 200 meetings to secure global economic growth and prosperity.