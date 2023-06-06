India train crash: hurtling into loop of disaster

South Asia

Reuters
06 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:24 pm

Related News

India train crash: hurtling into loop of disaster

Reuters
06 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:24 pm
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

An investigation into India's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades is underway, with preliminary findings pointing at a signal failure as the likely cause of the collision that led to the death of 275 people.

THE ROUTE

The collision of three trains took place at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Bahanaga station has electrified double tracks and adjacent loops which are side tracks used to park trains.

Indian Railways' east to south route is very busy for both passengers and freight.

THE TRAINS INVOLVED

* Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata in the eastern state of West Bengal to Chennai in the south, was moving at a speed of 128 kilometre per hour.

* Howrah Superfast Express, which runs from the tech hub Bengaluru in southern India to Howrah in the east, was running at 126 kilometre per hour.

* Stationary freight train carrying iron ore.

WHAT HAPPENED

Shortly after sunset, at about 6:55 pm IST on 2 June, Coromandel Express and Howrah Superfast Express were moving on parallel tracks in opposite directions, with neither of them scheduled to stop at the station.

Meanwhile, the freight train was parked on the adjacent loop line.

A malfunction with the signal system is suspected to have led to the accident.

The driver of the Coromandel Express was routed to continue straight on the main line with a green signal, but the track diverted the train to the loop track.

The engine climbed on the last coach of the freight train and a handful of other coaches toppled. Most of the impact was felt by the Coromandel Express due to the freight train's heavy load of iron ore.

A couple of the coaches jumped the tracks and fell towards the right, hitting the last two coaches of the Howrah Express which had nearly crossed the site in the opposite direction.

At least 275 people were killed and around 1,200 were injured.

INVESTIGATION

Railways officials said that failure of the track management system was the main focus of investigations.

Railways officials and witnesses began submitting evidence to a two-day inquiry that opened on Monday in West Bengal state, after the Railway Board recommended that the federal Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe.

Railway police filed a case of criminal negligence, without identifying any suspects.

World+Biz

India / Odisha Rail Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

3h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

5h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage