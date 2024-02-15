India top court scraps opaque election funding system, calls it 'unconstitutional'

South Asia

Reuters
15 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 12:11 pm

Related News

India top court scraps opaque election funding system, calls it 'unconstitutional'

The decision is seen as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been the largest beneficiary of the system it introduced in 2017

Reuters
15 February, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 12:11 pm
Illuminated Supreme Court building is pictured from the International Media Center during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Illuminated Supreme Court building is pictured from the International Media Center during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India's Supreme Court on Thursday scrapped a seven year-old election funding system that allows individuals and companies to donate money to political parties anonymously and without any limits.

The decision is seen as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been the largest beneficiary of the system it introduced in 2017.

The system, called 'Electoral Bonds', was challenged by opposition members and a civil society group on grounds that it hindered the public's right to know who had given money to political parties.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the system, a person or company can buy these bonds from the state-run State Bank of India and donate them to a political party of their choice.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the system is "unconstitutional".

The court directed SBI to not issue any more of these bonds.

 

Top News / World+Biz

India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

4h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

2h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

51m | Videos
Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

1h | Videos
Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

3h | Videos