A writer and member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT community) holds the pride flag while waiting to hear the judgement on same-sex marriage by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's top court on Tuesday declined to allow same-sex marriages in the country.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India heard arguments in the case between April and May and had reserved its order on 11 May.