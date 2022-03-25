India tells visiting Chinese minister border disengagement key to resolving issues

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is displayed on a screen as he attends via video link a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China 7 March 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

India's national security adviser told the visiting Chinese foreign minister on Friday that an early and complete disengagement of troops from their disputed border was key to resolving issues between the countries, two Indian sources said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval after landing in New Delhi late on Thursday, in the highest level visit since deadly border clashes in 2020.