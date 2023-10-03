India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats

South Asia

Reuters
03 October, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:35 pm

Related News

India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist"

Reuters
03 October, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by 10 Oct, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ties between India and Canada have become seriously strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist".

India has dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the Indian demand, said India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats told to leave who remained after 10 Oct.

Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the total should be reduced by 41, the newspaper said.

The Indian and Canadian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said earlier there was a "climate of violence" and an "atmosphere of intimidation" against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

5h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

23h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

17m | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

2h | TBS Economy
Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

18h | TBS World