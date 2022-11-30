Indian finance minister sees capital spending fueling growth

South Asia

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:29 pm

Related News

Indian finance minister sees capital spending fueling growth

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:29 pm
India&#039;s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at a closing for High Level Seminar, Strengthening Global Collaboration for Tackling Food and Insecurity, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at a closing for High Level Seminar, Strengthening Global Collaboration for Tackling Food and Insecurity, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS
  • Speaking ahead of February annual budget
  • Health and education also a focus
  • FinMin comfortble with ForEx reserves
  • Sees rupee stabilising without much intervention

India plans to sustain its high growth rate through more government capital spending but will also focus on health and education next year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told  the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

Sitharaman was speaking amid consultations for the next budget, which is expected to be announced on 1 February. It will be the last full budget before national elections in 2024.

"We would continue to push capital expenditure, and that I'm saying even as I'm preparing for the next budget," Sitharaman said. "We are well on course on meeting this year's target. The states have shown extraordinary absorption capacity for taking the monies and spending on capital assets."

The government sees the "capital expenditure route as one of those which can guarantee good growth," she said.

India has budgeted capital spending of 7.5 trillion rupees ($92.28 billion) for the current fiscal year, which ends on 31 March.

India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter

Sitharaman said that she looked forward to "a very good ... growing Indian economy this year and the next". She was speaking ahead of the publication of July-September growth data, which showed the economy growing 6.3% on an annual basis.

RUPEE TO STABILISE

Sitharaman said the government was comfortable with the country's current foreign exchange reserves but believed that the rupee would stabilise without much intervention from the central bank.

Inflation, however, was being influenced by external factors for which measures needed to be taken, she said, adding the central bank saw "inflation is in the downward side and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or middle of next year".

The private sector is starting to raise investments, she said, which augurs well for the economy that is projected to grow at 7% this fiscal year, despite many other economies suffering because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are fairly comfortable in terms of agricultural supplies and energy, and there is buoyancy as regards to manufacturing," she said.

"Newer areas are growing, sunrise sectors are being supported by the government, so I look forward to a very good, fast growing Indian economy in this year and the next."

($1 = 81.2750 Indian rupees)

Top News / World+Biz

India economy / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman / growth rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

10h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

9h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

5m | Videos
16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

9h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months