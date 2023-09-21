India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens: BLS International website

21 September, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:10 pm

A traveller passes a YYZ airport code sign in the international arrival lounge amid a growing global number of coronavirus cases at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 13, 2020/ Reuters
A traveller passes a YYZ airport code sign in the international arrival lounge amid a growing global number of coronavirus cases at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 13, 2020/ Reuters

India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has categorically rejected Canada's suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited "operational reasons" for suspension of visa services "till further notice"

