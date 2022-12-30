India suspends construction, demolition work in Delhi as air worsens

South Asia

Reuters
30 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:22 pm

Related News

India suspends construction, demolition work in Delhi as air worsens

Reuters
30 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:22 pm
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India suspended most construction and demolition activities in and around Delhi on Friday after its air quality deteriorated and was forecast to worsen because of calmer winds and other atmospheric conditions, a government body said.

The national capital region's air gets filthy every winter as low temperatures and wind speeds trap emissions from vehicles, burning of farm wastes, and industries. Many of Delhi's 20 million residents complain of serious breathing problems between November and January.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said Delhi's air quality hit 399 on Friday - in the "very poor" category - and was forecast to become "severe" in the coming days because of "calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions".

A reading of up to 50 is considered "good", and such days are rare in Delhi's winter.

The commission immediately banned construction and demolition activities except for certain projects, such as those related to hospitals and healthcare, or national security and defence. The commission also directed a closure of all brick kilns and industries using dirty fuels.

World+Biz

India / India air pollution / Delhi pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

6h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

6h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

10h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

26m | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

2h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations