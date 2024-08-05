India suspends all train services with Bangladesh, BSF on high alert

The Indian Railways has announced that it has suspended all train services with Bangladesh in view of the current situation in the country, reports The Economic Times.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has put the Indo-Bangladesh border on high alert for the next 48 hours starting today (5 August).

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep a close watch and monitor the developments.

"BSF is constantly in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh [BGB] over the current situation. As of now, the situation is normal at the border. Due to the curfew in Bangladesh, there are restrictions on traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts [ICPs] along the India-Bangladesh border," a senior BSF officer told ANI.