India successfully test-fires ballistic missile from submarine in Bay

India has successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Bay of Bengal.

"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on Friday," the Indian defense ministry statement said here last evening.

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.

The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability, the statement said.

Submarine-launched ballistic missile test proves the credibility of India's naval nuclear deterrent. Indian ballistic missile submarines may now be able to target China and Pakistan from underwater locations when deployed, local media reported.

A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment, the statement added.