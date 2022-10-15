India successfully test-fires ballistic missile from submarine in Bay

South Asia

BSS
15 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

India successfully test-fires ballistic missile from submarine in Bay

BSS
15 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 11:42 am
India successfully test-fires ballistic missile from submarine in Bay

India has successfully test-fired a ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Bay of Bengal.

"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on Friday," the Indian defense ministry statement said here last evening.

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated.

The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability, the statement said.

Submarine-launched ballistic missile test proves the credibility of India's naval nuclear deterrent. Indian ballistic missile submarines may now be able to target China and Pakistan from underwater locations when deployed, local media reported.

A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment, the statement added.

Top News / World+Biz

India / ballistic missiles / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

2h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

20h | Panorama
Our Unmad lives

Our Unmad lives

23h | Splash
With a coast on the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Chang is full of white, sandy beaches. Photo: Courtesy

Koh Chang: A Thai paradise off the beaten path

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

14h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

20h | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

20h | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back