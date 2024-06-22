India to start e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis: Modi

South Asia

UNB
22 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 02:55 pm

Related News

India to start e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis: Modi

Modi said they have taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh

UNB
22 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 02:55 pm
Modi and Hasina are set to engage in extensive discussions on Saturday, during which they are expected to finalise various agreements for cooperation across multiple sectors. Photo: Hindustan Times
Modi and Hasina are set to engage in extensive discussions on Saturday, during which they are expected to finalise various agreements for cooperation across multiple sectors. Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (22 June) said India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis.

PM Narendra Modi said they have taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh.

"I wish both the teams all the best for the Cricket World Cup match this evening...Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh...," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Indian PM made the remarks after a tete-e-tete and bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi on Saturday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House of the Indian capital city.

Earlier, they had a one-to-one meeting (tete-a-tete).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a warm ceremonial reception by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bangladesh / Top News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Sheikh Hasina / PM Hasina's India Visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

6h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

55m | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

4h | Videos
An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

6h | Videos