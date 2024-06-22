India to start e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis: Modi

Modi and Hasina are set to engage in extensive discussions on Saturday, during which they are expected to finalise various agreements for cooperation across multiple sectors. Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (22 June) said India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis.

PM Narendra Modi said they have taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh.

"I wish both the teams all the best for the Cricket World Cup match this evening...Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh...," he said.

The Indian PM made the remarks after a tete-e-tete and bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi on Saturday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House of the Indian capital city.

Earlier, they had a one-to-one meeting (tete-a-tete).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a warm ceremonial reception by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.