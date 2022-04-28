India stands by social-media demands as Musk moves on Twitter

South Asia

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

India stands by social-media demands as Musk moves on Twitter

Indian government officials said last year social media platforms may no longer be eligible to seek liability exemptions as an intermediaries or the hosts of user content if they failed to comply with local information and technology laws

Reuters
28 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

India has reiterated its position on social-media accountability in response to Elon Musk's pending takeover of Twitter, saying platforms must make checks on users and content.

A change in ownership would make no difference, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's junior minister for electronics and technology, said when asked whether he welcomed the tycoon's promise to uphold free speech on Twitter.

"Our safety and trust expectations in law and rules require all intermediaries to do due diligence about its users and content to qualify to be an intermediary," he said.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.

Indian government officials said last year social media platforms may no longer be eligible to seek liability exemptions as an intermediaries or the hosts of user content if they failed to comply with local information and technology laws.

Laws announced that took effect last year make social media firms more accountable to requests for swift removal of posts and require them to give details of the originators of messages. The companies must also have mechanisms for addressing grievances.

Musk on Monday reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

Calling himself a free-speech absolutist, he has criticised Twitter's content moderation and advocated defeating "spam bots" that send overwhelming amounts of unwanted tweets. Critics of Indian political parties say they often resort to bots to sway public opinion their way.

Last year, many Indian government ministers moved to domestically developed platform Koo after accusing Twitter of non-compliance with local laws.

Tensions first flared early last year when Twitter declined to fully comply with an order to take down accounts and posts accused of spreading misinformation about anti-government protests by farmers.

The US company has also been the subject of police investigations in India, which market research firms say has 23 million users. Only the US and Japanese markets are larger.

While Twitter has had many run-ins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government, Musk's Tesla Inc is struggling to get New Delhi to agree to its request for lower tariffs for imported cars.

Some opposition comes from an Indian nationalist group that advocates for local businesses, the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, which is close to Modi's ruling party. Its co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told Reuters it was opposed to Tesla getting tariff cuts.

"We want to promote our own domestic industry. Our automobile industry can now compete and is doing well," Mahajan said.

India's transport minister said on Tuesday Tesla was welcome to set up shop in the country although "making in China and selling here is not a good proposition".

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Top News / World+Biz

India / India Social Media

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

4h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

6h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access