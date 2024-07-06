India stampede: main organiser of religious event surrenders to police

Relatives mourn the death of stampede victims Kamlesh Jatav, 22, and her seven-month-old daughter in Daunkeli village, Hathras district, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 3, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

The chief organiser of an Indian preacher's event where a stampede killed 121 people this week surrendered to police on Friday, a lawyer for the preacher said, after police had launched a manhunt.

Devprakash Madhukar was named a key suspect in an initial report registered by police under charges including attempted culpable homicide, and police had announced a reward of 100,000 rupees ($1,200) for information leading to his arrest.

AP Singh, lawyer for self-styled godman Bhole Baba, said Madhukar was the main organiser of the Hindu religious event on Tuesday attended by about 250,000 people in a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. District authorities had permitted an event of only 80,000 people.

"He has surrendered from Delhi. We are not seeking an anticipatory bail," Singh told reporters. He denied any wrongdoing by the event's organisers.

"He was getting treatment for a heart condition in a hospital," Singh said, referring to Madhukar. "We are not trying to hide."