India slams US report on minority attacks, vote bank politics

BSS
03 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 08:03 pm

Photo: An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 23, 2019/ Reuters
India today sharply reacted to the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom that alleges attacks on the minority communities, including killings, assaults and intimidation, continued throughout the year in the country.

Responding to a media query, official spokesperson of the central government Arindam Bagchi said that vote bank politics is being practiced in international relation and opined that the assessment was based on "motivated inputs and biased views".

"We would urge the assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided," he said in a statement.

"We have noted the release of the US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom and ill-informed comments by senior US officials. It is unfortunate that the vote bank politics is being practised in international relations," the spokesperson added.

He said, "As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights".

"In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence,", Bagchi said.
 
The US State Department 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom alleges that in India, attacks on minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, continued throughout the year.

These included incidents of 'cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," said the India section of the report.

The report, released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently, talks about the status and violations of religious freedom across the world.

