India slams Canada for linking home minister to Sikh plots

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 06:50 pm

India&#039;s Home Minister Amit Shah attends an inauguration ceremony of Gopalanand Swami Yatrik Bhavan at a temple premises in Salangpur, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
India's Home Minister Amit Shah attends an inauguration ceremony of Gopalanand Swami Yatrik Bhavan at a temple premises in Salangpur, in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it had lodged a strong protest with Canada for linking India's home minister to alleged plots against Sikh separatists there and accused Ottawa of spying on Indian consular staff.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported that Canadian officials alleged Amit Shah, considered the number two in the Modi government, was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday that he told the US-based newspaper that Shah was behind the plots.

"It was conveyed in a note that the government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India," foreign ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press conference in New Delhi.

