India shares 'outline of an action plan' for next two years to strengthen Colombo Process

UNB
29 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:31 pm

India shares 'outline of an action plan' for next two years to strengthen Colombo Process

The forum facilitates the exchange of best practices on managing overseas employment.

UNB
29 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:31 pm
India chaired its first meeting as Chair of the Colombo Process at the Permanent Representative level-meeting in Geneva on 28 June at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) headquarters. Photo: UNB
India chaired its first meeting as Chair of the Colombo Process at the Permanent Representative level-meeting in Geneva on 28 June at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) headquarters. Photo: UNB

India has presented an "outline of an action plan" for the next two years, focusing on key priorities and initiatives to further strengthen the Colombo Process.

India chaired its first meeting as Chair of the Colombo Process at the Permanent Representative level-meeting in Geneva on 28 June at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) headquarters.

The Secretariat of the Colombo Process is hosted by IOM with its headquarters in Geneva.

Muktesh Pardeshi, secretary (CPV and OIA), Indian Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the special address as the incoming chair-in-office.

He emphasised India's commitment to advancing the objectives of the Colombo Process and enhancing collaboration among member states, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

India's priorities for Colombo Process (2024-26) include (a) Reviewing the financial sustainability of the Colombo Process, (b) Broadening the membership by including new member states and observers,(c) Reconfiguring technical-level collaborations,(d) Implementing a structured rotation for the chairmanship,(e) Conducting a regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) and (f) Engaging in dialogues with the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) and other regional processes.

The Colombo Process is a Regional Consultative Process comprising 12 Member States from Asia including Bangladesh, which primarily serve as countries of origin for migrant workers.

The forum facilitates the exchange of best practices on managing overseas employment.

The meeting was marked by a spirit of cooperation and a shared vision towards the goals of the Colombo Process.

In May 2024, India assumed the chair of the Colombo Process for the first time since its inception.

The Process continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional cooperation on migration issues, and with India's leading role, there is a renewed commitment to engaging all member states actively, improving migration governance, and fostering safe, orderly, and regular migration for organised overseas employment.

Colombo Process is a Regional Consultative Process comprising of 12 Member States of Asia (countries of origin of migrant workers) and it provides an important platform for consultations on the management of overseas employment and contractual labour.

