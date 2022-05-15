India sends over 400,000 MT of fuel to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is currently combating the worst economic crisis in decades. Amid their struggles, India has taken the initiative to extend its support by sending over 400.000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of fuel to Sri Lanka.

The High Commission of India recently announced the initiative on Twitter, reports the Times of India.

12 shipments and more than 400,000 MT of fuel!! Latest consignment of #Diesel from #India under the credit line for fuel was delivered in #Colombo by Torm Helvig today. pic.twitter.com/E25xIGbQCA— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 15, 2022

Earlier this week, India had supplied 65,000 MT of urea to Sri Lanka.

The Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers of India held a meeting with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, during which they discussed such matters.

"High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met with the Secretary to the Department of Fertilizers of India Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi and thanked him for India's decision to supply 65,000 MT of urea required for the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka," said the High Commission of Sri Lanka in a message.

Discussions of possible ways to ensure the unhindered supplies of chemical fertilizers from India to Sri Lanka under the existing $1 billion Indian lines of credit and beyond were also mentioned.

India has promised to help the debt-ridden island country with $3 billion in loans, credit lines, and credit swaps.

India has also shown interest in working with the newly assigned Sri Lankan government.