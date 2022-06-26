India send another humanitarian consignment to Sri Lanka

South Asia

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

India send another humanitarian consignment to Sri Lanka

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 02:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India provided a humanitarian consignment worth more than SLR 3 billion to Sri Lanka, which is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence.

The consignment comprises rice, milk powder and essential medicines news agency ANI reports citing the High Commission of India in Colombo.

"From the people of #India to the people of #SriLanka!!! High Commissioner, Hon'ble Ministers @Keheliya_R, Nalin Fernando, MPs, various dignitaries and officials welcomed a large humanitarian consignment worth more than SLR 3 billion from #Tuticorn today. The 15,000 MT consignment consists of rice, milk powder and essential medicines," the High Commission said in a tweet.

Earlier, New Delhi provided a concessional loan of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka for the supply of food, fuel, medicines, and other essential items.

In May, the food inflation in Sri Lanka stood at 57.4 per cent, while shortages of key food items, as well as fuel for cooking, transport, and industry, remain widespread, with ongoing daily power outages.

The economy is bracing for a sharp contraction due to the unavailability of basic inputs for production, an 80 % depreciation of the currency (since March 2022), coupled with a lack of foreign reserves and the country's failure to meet its international debt obligations.

A high-level Indian delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra visited Sri Lanka recently and underscored that the recent economic, financial and humanitarian assistance of over USD 3.5 billion to the island country was guided by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First" Policy.

 

World+Biz / Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

4h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

18h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

14m | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

18h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj