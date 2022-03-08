India seeks free trade agreement with Bangladesh

South Asia

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

India seeks free trade agreement with Bangladesh

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal listed an uninterrupted supply chain, a joint production of defense equipment, and pharmaceuticals as four focus areas for strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:12 am
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India

India is looking to advance a comprehensive free trade agreement with Bangladesh, said India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday (7 March).

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India-Bangladesh Stakeholders meet, Piyush Goyal listed an uninterrupted supply chain, a joint production of defense equipment, and pharmaceuticals as four focus areas for strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India, reports the Live Mint. 

The Indian minister also pressed for the need to explore potential areas of investment, which included textiles, jute products, leather, footwear, APIs for pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, digital health, education services, agribusiness, electronics and renewable energy.

India and Bangladesh will soon finalise the joint study on the proposed bilateral free trade agreement, aimed to boost economic ties, and was discussed by two sides agreed during a secretary-level talk on Friday in New Delhi, he added. 

Goyal also urged pharma industries of the two sides to explore joint manufacturing of vaccines and medicines.  

"During Covid-19, vaccines produced in India, - Covaxin and Covishield created a niche for themselves as safe vaccines. Time has now come for joint manufacturing of vaccines and other medicines," he said. 

"Since 2014 we have scaled up our trade and economic engagement as collaborators and not competitors," Goyal added. 

India and Bangladesh had decided in October last year to start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / Global Economy / Trade

India / Bangladesh / Free Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

21h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

11m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

16m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

21m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market