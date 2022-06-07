India says new social media laws in response to rights violations

South Asia

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

India says new social media laws in response to rights violations

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:18 am
A man looks into his phone as he travels in an intercity bus service in New Delhi, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man looks into his phone as he travels in an intercity bus service in New Delhi, India, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

India on Monday reissued new rules on social media companies that it proposed then abruptly withdrew last week, making no changes but explaining that the law was needed because the companies had violated Indians' constitutional rights.

The country last week released a draft of changes to its IT law that would require companies to "respect the rights accorded to the citizens under the constitution of India" and setting up a government panel to hear appeals of the companies' content moderation decisions.

The government released the draft again on Monday without changes and solicited public comments within 30 days. But New Delhi for the first time explained its reasoning.

"A number of (technology) Intermediaries have acted in violation of constitutional rights of Indian citizens," the government said, without naming any company or specific rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has had strained relations with many Big Tech companies, and New Delhi has been tightening regulation of firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Tension flared between India's government and Twitter last year when the company declined to comply fully with orders to take down accounts that government said were spreading misinformation about certain farmers' protests.

Twitter has also faced backlash in India for blocking accounts of influential persons, including politicians, citing violation of its policies.

The government's proposal would compel the companies to "take all reasonable measures to ensure accessibility of its services to users along with reasonable expectation of due diligence, privacy and transparency."

Defending the proposed new appellate body, the government said social media companies had no such mechanism and nor was "there any credible self-regulatory mechanism in place."

Google's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

World+Biz

India / Social Media laws / Rights Violation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

18m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata