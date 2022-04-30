India says it seizes $725 million of Xiaomi funds over illegal remittances

South Asia

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 04:50 pm

Related News

India says it seizes $725 million of Xiaomi funds over illegal remittances

India's financial crime fighting agency had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

India's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws.

The agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the company had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees ($725.30 million) to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the directorate said in a statement.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously told Reuters it was "cooperating with authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have all the requisite information".

The actions signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion. Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.

Top News / World+Biz

Xiaomi / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

6h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

5h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their sixth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

6h | Food
Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

3h | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

20h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

20h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year