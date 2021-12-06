India, Russia conclude AK-203 deal, renew 10-year pact for military cooperation

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:25 pm

Related News

India, Russia conclude AK-203 deal, renew 10-year pact for military cooperation

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the project last week. The AK-203 rifles will replace INSAS rifles inducted more than three decades ago

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Defence minister Rajnath Singh (right) meets Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. Photo : PTI via Hindustan Times
Defence minister Rajnath Singh (right) meets Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. Photo : PTI via Hindustan Times

India and Russia on Monday concluded a much awaited deal worth ₹5,100 crore for the joint production of more than 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials familiar with the development said. The deal was finalised at a bilateral meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

The two countries also renewed their military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31, the officials said.

"India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of agreements/contracts/protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation," Rajnath Singh tweeted on Monday.

The development came ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin this evening.

Apart from the bilateral meeting between the two defence ministers, the other events scheduled before the summit include a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and the inaugural 2+2 dialogue of the defence and foreign ministers.

Agreements in trade, space, technology and energy are expected to be signed during the summit.

The two sides are looking forward to intense engagement on issues ranging from bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity and energy to regional security concerns, such as the situation in Afghanistan.

The government on Saturday approved the plan to manufacture AK-203 rifles in Uttar Pradesh under a joint venture called the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited that was formed by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited and Russia's Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the project last week. The AK-203 rifles will replace INSAS rifles inducted more than three decades ago.

Putin's visit will have a major defence and security overhang, as previously reported. The delivery of the first squadron of S-400 air defence systems, which is part of a $5.4-billion contract with Russia for five squadron, is expected to be completed anytime. Russian officials have said that the delivery of components for the air defence systems has already begun.

Against the backdrop of US threats to impose secondary sanctions on the S-400 deal under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the officials said India follows a policy of strategic autonomy when it comes to defence procurements and national security interests.

At least 15 groups focused on economic cooperation between India and Russia have met virtually over the past two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the two sides have increased the target for two-way investments to $50 billion by 2025 as the earlier target of $30 billion had been achieved in 2018.

India is also focusing on trade and investment opportunities in Russia's Far East, including in coal and diamonds and for meeting manpower needs. As part of these efforts, 11 governors from the Far East have been invited to the Vibrant Gujarat meet of 2022.

This is Putin's second foreign visit since the Covid-19 outbreak – he travelled to Geneva in June for his first meeting with US President Joe Biden. Putin's decision to travel to New Delhi reflects the importance attached by Russia to its special and privileged strategic partnership with India.

World+Biz

India / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

3h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

18h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

18h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

18h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21