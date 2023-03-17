India revives passenger route with Bangladesh through Malda-Chapainawabganj

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 08:53 am

India revives passenger route with Bangladesh through Malda-Chapainawabganj

Movement of people resumed along the route from Mahadipur in Malda leads to Sona Masjid under the Chapainawabganj district

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Indian government allowed passenger movement between India and Bangladesh through the Mahadipur immigration check-post (ICP) in Malda after a three-year gap on Thursday (16 March).

"Authorities have provided permission for immigration through the Mahadipur ICP. We are putting all efforts so that people can again start using this route," said Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania  reports The Telegraph. 

Movement of people resumed along the route from Mahadipur in Malda leads to Sona Masjid under the Chapainawabganj district

The movement of people and goods through this route was stopped on 15 March, 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the border reopened on 4 June, 2020, it was only for the movement of goods.

However, before the pandemic, around 200 residents of Bangladesh would enter India through Mahadipur daily.

