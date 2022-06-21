India to resist anti-US messaging at summit with Xi, Putin

South Asia

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

India to resist anti-US messaging at summit with Xi, Putin

Indian negotiators will look to ensure any joint statement out of the summit is neutral and prevent any attempts by China and Russia to use the summit to score a propaganda victory against the US and its allies

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
India to resist anti-US messaging at summit with Xi, Putin

India is expected to push back against an anticipated effort by Chinese President Xi Jinping to use this year's BRICS summit as a platform to highlight his efforts to build an alternative to the US-led global order, Indian officials with knowledge of the matter said. 

The virtual event, which Beijing is hosting this week, is set to bring together Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, reports Bloomberg.

Indian negotiators will look to ensure any joint statement out of the summit is neutral and prevent any attempts by China and Russia to use the summit to score a propaganda victory against the US and its allies, the officials said. Modi's government will also seek to delay China's effort to expand the BRICS grouping by pushing the organization to decide on criteria for adding new members, they said. 

"BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The heads of state will discuss "intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment," combating the pandemic and reform of multilateral institutions among others, Bloomberg reported.

The summit will offer Xi and Putin a vehicle to expand their vision of a global order after the two leaders declared a "no-limits friendship" just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. China has provided crucial diplomatic support for Russia, as it more broadly pushes back against US sanctions and seeks to redefine terms like democracy and human rights. 

Xi will set the tone for the summit with a speech on Wednesday, a day before the leaders are set to gather. The Chinese leader will also host an online dialogue on Friday that will include leaders from BRICS countries and some from other emerging markets, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said last week. 

Brazil, Russia, India and China formed the bloc in 2009, and South Africa joined in 2010. This week's summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of "Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development."

Top News / World+Biz

India / BRICS / BRICS summit / Xi Jingping / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

9h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

11h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

10h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

Is China's military preparations an indication of war?

1h | Videos
Important things to note to ensure an interview call

Important things to note to ensure an interview call

1h | Videos
Why price of oil rising?

Why price of oil rising?

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply