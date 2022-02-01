India registers 35% marine exports growth during April-December 2021

South Asia

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:37 pm

Related News

India registers 35% marine exports growth during April-December 2021

Several exports promotion schemes for Fisheries have been implemented by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA)

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:37 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

India registered 35% marine products growth to USD 6.1 billion during April to December 2021 (provisional).

The growth for the same period was USD 4.5 billion in the year 2020, reports ANI.

As compared to April-December 2019 (USD 5.5 Billion) and April-December 2014 (USD 4.4 Billion), exports of Marine Products registered a growth of 12 per cent and 38 per cent respectively.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in the month of December 2021, exports of marine products touched USD 720.51 Million, registering a growth of 28.01 per cent over USD 562.85 million logged in December 2020.

The overall exports of marine products in the last Financial Year (March, 2020-April, 2021) was USD 5.96 Billion. With USD 6.11 billion scaled during the first three-quarters of FY 2021-22, the sector is very likely to exceed the all-time high of USD 7.02 billion exports achieved in FY 2017-18, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since January 2020, adds the release.

The top 5 export destinations in April-November 2021 (latest available, share per cent in bracket) are USA (44.5 per cent), China (15.3 per cent), Japan (6.2 per cent), Vietnam (4 per cent) & Thailand (3 per cent).

Frozen shrimps constitute the major share in India's marine products exports items with 74 per cent share in value terms (USD); Frozen Fish (7 per cent), Others (6 per cent) and Frozen Squid (5 per cent) constitute the other major items in the Marine Products exports basket in FY 2020-21.

Other categories included primarily Surimi and Surimi analogue (imitation) products, added the release.

Several exports promotion schemes for Fisheries have been implemented by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), a statutory body set up in 1972 under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the promotion of the export of marine products from India. '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in May 2020 with an array of 100 diverse activities. With a budget of Rs. 20,050 crore, it is by far the largest investment to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India. PMMSY, being implemented over a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25 in all States/Union Territories, has set a target of Rs. 1,00,000 crore fisheries export, additional 70 lakh tonnes fish production, and generation of 55 lakh employment in the years to come.

World+Biz

India / April / December

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

4h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

6h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'