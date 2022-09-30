India raises prices of locally produced gas to $8.57/mmBtu - statement

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 08:09 pm

Technicians work at an oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Technicians work at an oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for October-March to a record high of $8.57 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) compared with the current $6.10/mmBtu, a government statement said on Friday.

The country will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $12.46 per mmBtu for October-March, the second half of this fiscal year, from the current $9.92 per mmBtu.

