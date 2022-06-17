India raises age limit for 'Agnipath' scheme amid nationwide protests

South Asia

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:16 am

Related News

India raises age limit for 'Agnipath' scheme amid nationwide protests

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:16 am
India raises age limit for &#039;Agnipath&#039; scheme amid nationwide protests

The Indian government today raised the age limit for the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme to 23 from 21 amid nationwide protests.

The age waiver will be given only one time for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. The original age group eligible for the scheme was decided to be 17.5 to 21 years.

"​Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," the country's government said in a release.

Violence erupted on Tuesday after the government announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. 

The protests spread to 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi.

Top News / World+Biz

Agnipath / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

12h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

13h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

15h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

5h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

5h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

5h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh