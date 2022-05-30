India to provide scholarships, counselling to those orphaned by Covid-19

South Asia

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

India to provide scholarships, counselling to those orphaned by Covid-19

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 07:36 pm
Children watch a performance at a park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Children watch a performance at a park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India's federal government will provide educational scholarships, mental health counselling and health insurance to children who have been orphaned by the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

"For those who have lost a loved one to coronavirus, the change it has brought to their lives is so difficult," Modi said during an online event as he announced government benefits for minor children who have lost both parents to Covid-19.

More than 524,000 people have died since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in India, according to official estimates, most of them during its devastating second wave last year, when hospitals ran out of oxygen and beds and millions fell sick.

Under the federal government scheme, children who have lost both parents to the coronavirus from March 11, 2020 to February 2022 will be given, among other things, free admission to a nearby school, schoolbooks and a sum of 1 million Indian rupees ($12,899.60) once they turn 23 years of age, according to a government statement.

During the second wave in 2021, many children were left without a carer because both parents were ill and hospitalised with Covid-19, raising alarm bells among activists and government officials.

($1 = 77.5218 Indian rupees)

World+Biz

India / India students / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

3h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

3h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh