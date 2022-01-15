India proposes mandatory side, curtain airbags in all cars from Oct

South Asia

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 04:20 pm

India proposes mandatory side, curtain airbags in all cars from Oct

The government wants automakers to provide two side air bags and two curtain air bags, to protect those seated in the rear seats, in addition to the already required two air bags for all vehicles

Reuters
15 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki&#039;s plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. Picture taken August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in the northern state of Haryana, India, August 11, 2019. Picture taken August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India, which has among the world's deadliest roads, on Saturday proposed mandating at least six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from 1 October.

The government wants automakers to provide two side air bags and two curtain air bags, to protect those seated in the rear seats, in addition to the already required two air bags for all vehicles.

The side air bags are to "help mitigate primarily torso injury" during a side crash, while the curtain air bags would "deploy in a side impact crash or roll over to help mitigate primarily head injury", the ministry of road transport said in a notification.

The draft rules are designed to bring down the fatalities on Indian roads. In 2020, nearly 132,000 people died in more than 366,000 road accidents, according to government data.

The additional air bags would increase the cost of vehicles in India's price-sensitive market, where most cars sell for less $10,000. The low-cost car market is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor.

The government is inviting comments from companies and the public over the next 30 days, after which the draft rules will be finalised.

Tech / Top News / World+Biz

India Car airbags / India Car / India automobiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

4h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

9h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

8h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

1h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

1h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

2h | Videos
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike