India produces 120 MT crude steel in FY22: Steel Minister

TBS Report
22 April, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 04:59 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

India produced 120 million tonne (MT) of crude steel during financial year ended March 31, 2022, Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has said.

At 120 MT, the output was about 18 per cent higher compared to the country's production in the preceding fiscal year, reports Economic Times.

According to official data, India produced around 102 MT steel in 2020-21.

"Steel sector in India has traversed a fascinating journey from a mere 1 MT at the time of independence to 120 MT in the last (2021-22) financial year," a steel ministry statement quoted Singh as saying at National Metallurgist Award 2021 on Wednesday.

The award has been instituted to recognize contributions of metallurgists working in the field of iron and steel.

The areas covered in the award are manufacturing, research and development (R&D), design, education, waste management, energy conservation and their specific contribution to achieve objectives of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

In his address, Singh further said steel application across segments will see a quantum jump, and newer areas of usage such as drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players.

According to the statement, the awardees were shortlisted by the ministry through a transparent process by two-stage mechanism of screening committee and selection committee. The applications for participation in the award process were invited by the ministry through a notification.

Comments

