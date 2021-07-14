India presents 3-point road map for Afghanistan, opposes seizure of power by force

Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar (second from right) calls on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon (centre) along with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers, in Dushanbe on Wednesday. (ANI)

India on Wednesday presented a three-point road map for an end state in Afghanistan, including cessation of violence and attacks and a political dialogue for a settlement which ensures that countries in the region aren't threatened by terrorism and extremism.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar presented the Indian view at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Contact Group on Afghanistan in the Tajikistan capital. Against the backdrop of a sustained campaign by the Taliban to capture territory and border crossings, he said the world community is against the "seizure of power by violence and force" and wouldn't "legitimise such actions".

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in a meeting of SCO foreign ministers in Dushanbe, which was dominated by the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, and called on members of the grouping to act against terrorism and terror financing.

"The world, region and the Afghan people all want the same end state: 1. An independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation," Jaishankar said in a string of tweets after the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan as he outlined the three-point road map.

"2. Ceasing violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives, settle conflict through political dialogue, and respect interests of all ethnic groups, and 3. Ensure that neighbours are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism," he said.

Jaishankar noted the challenge would be to "act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs" because "there are forces at work with a very different agenda". He added: "The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions."

He also offered suggestions for the future course of negotiations to find a settlement in Afghanistan, saying there would have to be a compromise between approaches involving countries such as Qatar, Russia and Turkey.

"Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential," he said.

In line with New Delhi's consistent demand for preserving the gains made by Kabul in the past two decades, Jaishankar said: "The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past. A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down."

Jaishankar participated in the two meetings with his counterparts from the SCO states – China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The meetings were also attended by representatives from countries with observer status with SCO, including Afghan foreign minister Haneef Atmar.

"Afghanistan, public health and economic recovery are pressing issues. Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of SCO. Must stop terror financing and deter digital facilitation," Jaishankar tweeted after addressing the meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

Before the meetings, the foreign ministers called on Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Shortly after arriving in Dushanbe on Tuesday, Jaishankar met Atmar and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and for establishing peace and stability in the region.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to compare notes on developments in Afghanistan, especially the security situation, amid the rapid drawdown of US and foreign forces and the Taliban's violent campaign to capture territory.

The Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement that Atmar and Jaishankar discussed the political and security situation, the peace process, and "India's cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields, including the joint fight against terrorism and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region".

Atmar referred to the escalation of Taliban attacks on civilians and Afghan forces in "collusion with foreign fighters and regional and international terrorist networks", and said that "overcoming this common threat was of vital importance to regional security".

He underscored India's constructive role in strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process and preserving the achievements of the past two decades.

Jaishankar assured Atmar of India's continued cooperation in "strengthening regional and global consensus to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan".

In a separate meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday, Atmar described the "presence of foreign fighters and regional and international terrorist networks alongside the Taliban" as a major threat to the region.

Atmar emphasised the need for "practical cooperation between regional countries, particularly Pakistan, in closing shelters and ceasing funding sources of the Taliban, and encouraging the group to resume meaningful talks and find a political solution".

The Taliban have stepped up attacks on rural areas of numerous provinces, especially in northern Afghanistan, and taken control of key border crossings and regions bordering Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The violence has coincided with the US saying it has completed 90% of the withdrawal of its troops and that the process will be completed by August 31.

India has repeatedly expressed concern at the spike in violence across Afghanistan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire while efforts continue to find a political settlement. Jaishankar recently asserted the need for a legitimate government in Kabul amid fears that the Taliban will try to capture power by force.